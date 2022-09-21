Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 13,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 222,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Vyant Bio Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Vyant Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

