Vulcano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,832.00 (VULC)

Vulcano (VULC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Vulcano coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Vulcano has a total market capitalization of $47,663.83 and approximately $9,832.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcano has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vulcano Coin Profile

VULC is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

