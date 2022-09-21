Vulcan Steel Limited (VSL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.33 on October 6th

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Vulcan Steel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.06.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Steel

In other Vulcan Steel news, insider Philippa (Pip) Greenwood sold 19,290 shares of Vulcan Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.59 ($6.01), for a total value of A$165,662.52 ($115,847.92).

Vulcan Steel Company Profile

Vulcan Steel Limited primarily engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Metals. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

Further Reading

