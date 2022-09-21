Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IDE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 23,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,629. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 179.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

