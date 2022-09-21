Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,159. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,417,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,465 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

