Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vontier Stock Down 3.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

