Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.81). 8,155,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.82).

Vivo Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,660.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vivo Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About Vivo Energy

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

