Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

