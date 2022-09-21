Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,982. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

