Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

