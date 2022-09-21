Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP remained flat at $20.15 during trading on Wednesday. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,475. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

