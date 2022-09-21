Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $756,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. 9,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

