Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 519 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

