Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.63

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 27950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.
The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
