Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 320,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $4,112,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

