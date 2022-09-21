Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,068,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

CBH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 44,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,955. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.