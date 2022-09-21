Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises approximately 2.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 149,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,700. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

