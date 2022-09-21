VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.66

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.66 and traded as low as $55.01. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 5,248 shares.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.