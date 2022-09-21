VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.66

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.66 and traded as low as $55.01. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 5,248 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.