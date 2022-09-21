Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

VTYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $74,736,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $4,564,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

