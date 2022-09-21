Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.73 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $104.73 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00088537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00073514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00020352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007842 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,353,228,855 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

