Veil (VEIL) Price Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Veil (VEIL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $347,064.24 and $471.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

