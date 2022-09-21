Vanity (VNY) Price Reaches $0.0002

Vanity (VNY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $17,665.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanity coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanity has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanity Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. The Reddit community for Vanity is https://reddit.com/r/VanityTokenOfficial. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanity
