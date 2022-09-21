Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,148. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

