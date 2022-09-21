Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $356.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.13 and a 200 day moving average of $377.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.