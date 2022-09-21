Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. 2,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $163.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

