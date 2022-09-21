Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.65. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

