Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 797,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,291.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.08. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
