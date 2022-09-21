Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Lifted by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 14.5% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jentner Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.22. 2,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,329. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

