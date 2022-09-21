Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

