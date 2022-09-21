Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.41

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.41 and last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 15036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

