Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.