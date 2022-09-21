Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.3% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VGT traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.19 and its 200-day moving average is $363.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

