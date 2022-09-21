Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34.

