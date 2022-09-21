Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VYM traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

