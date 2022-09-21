Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VDC stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $185.59. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,780. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average of $191.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.