VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

