Value Liquidity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Million (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $592,110.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00126261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00884948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

