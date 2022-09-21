Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Shares Down 6.2%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 259,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,595,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vallon Pharmaceuticals
About Vallon Pharmaceuticals
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
