Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.60. 83,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

