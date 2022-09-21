UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USER. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE USER opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.