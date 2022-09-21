Unlock Protocol (UDT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $404,698.92

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $9.04 or 0.00047585 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $404,698.92 and approximately $11,832.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unlock Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol’s genesis date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unlock Protocol’s official website is unlock-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unlock Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unlock Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.