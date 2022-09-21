United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

