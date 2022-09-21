Unison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.24. 34,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

