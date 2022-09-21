Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 90,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.