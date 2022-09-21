Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 133,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,553. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

