Unison Advisors LLC Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,588 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 4.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 251,215 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 38,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,309. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

