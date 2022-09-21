Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,254 shares of company stock valued at $174,545. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

BBY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,191. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

