Unison Advisors LLC Buys 603 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

SYF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. 46,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

