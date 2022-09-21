Unison Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

