Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $215.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,280. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

